No virus deaths in our area, 20 in Virginia for Sunday’s report

Radford and Giles saw no new cases while Floyd had 2 infections with 1 new hospitalization

Worldwide:
Infections: 127,429,364
Deaths: 2,791,451
Recoveries: 102,696,363

United States:
Infections: 3o,917,339
Deaths: 562,013
Recoveries: 23,348,512

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 615,366 (+1,392)
Hospitalized: 26,243 (+33)
Deaths: 10,198 (+20)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 790 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 28 (+1)
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,730 (+6)
Hospitalized: 158 (+2)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,003
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,240 (+5)
Hospitalized: 161
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,025 (+8)
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,149
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,444 (+8)   
Hospitalized: 113 (+1)
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,825 (+4)
Hospitalized: 142 (+1)
Deaths: 71

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,917 (+43)
Hospitalized: 219 (+1)
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,721 (+17)
Hospitalized: 143 (+2)  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,983 (+5)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,278
Hospitalized: 98 (+1)
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

