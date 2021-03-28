No virus deaths in our area, 20 in Virginia for Sunday’s report

Worldwide:

Infections: 127,429,364

Deaths: 2,791,451

Recoveries: 102,696,363

United States:

Infections: 3o,917,339

Deaths: 562,013

Recoveries: 23,348,512

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 615,366 (+1,392)

Hospitalized: 26,243 (+33)

Deaths: 10,198 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 790 (+2)

Hospitalized: 28 (+1)

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,730 (+6)

Hospitalized: 158 (+2)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 2,003

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,240 (+5)

Hospitalized: 161

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,025 (+8)

Hospitalized: 80

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,149

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,444 (+8)

Hospitalized: 113 (+1)

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,825 (+4)

Hospitalized: 142 (+1)

Deaths: 71

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,917 (+43)

Hospitalized: 219 (+1)

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,721 (+17)

Hospitalized: 143 (+2)

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,983 (+5)

Hospitalized: 63

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,278

Hospitalized: 98 (+1)

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

