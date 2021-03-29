Virus infections up 1,143 with 21 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 127,874,407
Deaths: 2,797,695
Recoveries: 103,067,102
United States:
Infections: 3o,965,545
Deaths: 562,526
Recoveries: 23,410,886
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 616,509 (+1,143)
Hospitalized: 26,280 (+37)
Deaths: 10,219 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 793 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29 (+1)
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,746 (+16)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 2,004 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,253 (+13)
Hospitalized: 161
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,032 (+7)
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,150 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,448 (+4)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,833 (+8)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 72 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,972 (+55)
Hospitalized: 219
Deaths: 177
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,752 (+31)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 125
Salem:
Infections: 1,986 (+3)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,279 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)