Virus infections up 1,143 with 21 new deaths

Deaths continue to drop with none showing new deaths in Floyd, Montgomery, Carroll, Giles, Pulaski, Patrick or Roanoke counties or the cities of Roanoke, Radford, Salem or Galax. Floyd County saw a second straight day of a new hospitalization along with 3 new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 127,874,407
Deaths: 2,797,695
Recoveries: 103,067,102

United States:
Infections: 3o,965,545
Deaths: 562,526
Recoveries: 23,410,886

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 616,509 (+1,143)
Hospitalized: 26,280 (+37)
Deaths: 10,219 (+21)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 793 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 29 (+1)
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,746 (+16)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,004 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,253 (+13)
Hospitalized: 161
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,032 (+7)
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,150 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,448 (+4)   
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,833 (+8)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 72 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,972 (+55)
Hospitalized: 219
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,752 (+31)
Hospitalized: 143  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,986 (+3)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,279 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

