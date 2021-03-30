Virginia adds 1,432 new virus cases, 23 added deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 128,442,444
Deaths: 2,807,678
Recoveries: 103,611,090
United States:
Infections: 31,036,713
Deaths: 563,271
Recoveries: 23,512,386
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 616,509 (+1,432)
Hospitalized: 26,367 (+87)
Deaths: 10,219 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 795 (+2)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,754 (+8)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 2,007 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,261 (+8)
Hospitalized: 162 (+1)
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,032
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,153 (+3)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,454 (+6)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,838 (+5)
Hospitalized: 144 (+2)
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,979 (+7)
Hospitalized: 221 (+2)
Deaths: 178 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,765 (+13)
Hospitalized: 144 (+1)
Deaths: 125
Salem:
Infections: 1,983 (-2)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,279
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)