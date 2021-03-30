Virginia adds 1,432 new virus cases, 23 added deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 128,442,444

Deaths: 2,807,678

Recoveries: 103,611,090

United States:

Infections: 31,036,713

Deaths: 563,271

Recoveries: 23,512,386

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 616,509 (+1,432)

Hospitalized: 26,367 (+87)

Deaths: 10,219 (+23)

Floyd County:

Infections: 795 (+2)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,754 (+8)

Hospitalized: 158

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 2,007 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,261 (+8)

Hospitalized: 162 (+1)

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,032

Hospitalized: 80

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,153 (+3)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,454 (+6)

Hospitalized: 113

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,838 (+5)

Hospitalized: 144 (+2)

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,979 (+7)

Hospitalized: 221 (+2)

Deaths: 178 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,765 (+13)

Hospitalized: 144 (+1)

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,983 (-2)

Hospitalized: 63

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,279

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

