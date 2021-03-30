muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 1,432 new virus cases, 23 added deaths

Just one new area death, in Roanoke. Galax and Patrick County had no new cases and Salem's total dropped by 2. Floyd had two new cases with 795 total

Worldwide:
Infections: 128,442,444
Deaths: 2,807,678
Recoveries: 103,611,090

United States:
Infections: 31,036,713
Deaths: 563,271
Recoveries: 23,512,386

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 616,509 (+1,432)
Hospitalized: 26,367 (+87)
Deaths: 10,219 (+23)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 795 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,754 (+8)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,007 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,261 (+8)
Hospitalized: 162 (+1)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,032
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,153 (+3)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,454 (+6)   
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,838 (+5)
Hospitalized: 144 (+2)
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,979 (+7)
Hospitalized: 221 (+2)
Deaths: 178 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,765 (+13)
Hospitalized: 144 (+1)  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,983 (-2)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,279
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

