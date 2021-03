The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes’ varsity volleyballers celebrated Senior Night in style Tuesday night on the Alan Cantrell Court with a straight three-set win over Carroll County’s Cavaliers 25*12, 20-20, 25-16.

The win by the now 6-4 Lady Buffs will be detailed in next week’s Floyd Press with more photos, including the recognized Seniors.

Madison Ramey serves

