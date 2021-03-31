muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,035, plus 33 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 128,961,053
Deaths: 2,819,067
Recoveries: 104,042,817

United States:
Infections: 31,099,214
Deaths: 564,154
Recoveries: 23,586,814

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 618,976 (+1,035)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+88)
Deaths: 10,252 (+33)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 795  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,780 (+26)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,010 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,270 (+9)
Hospitalized: 162
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,034 (+2)
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,156 (+3)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,456 (+2)   
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,843 (+5)
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,985 (+6)
Hospitalized: 222 (+1)
Deaths: 179 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,776 (+11)
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,983 (-2)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,279
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
