Virginia reports 16 new virus deaths; none in our area

Worldwide:

Infections: 129,625,649

Deaths: 2,830,649

Recoveries: 104,516,910

United States:

Infections: 31,167,777

Deaths: 565,266

Recoveries: 23,673,890

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 620,801 (+1,825)

Hospitalized: 26,455 (+81)

Deaths: 10,252 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 798 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,794 (+14)

Hospitalized: 158

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 2,014 (+4)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,283 (+13)

Hospitalized: 162

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,051 (+17)

Hospitalized: 82 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,159 (+3)

Hospitalized: 42 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,463 (+7)

Hospitalized: 113

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,851 (+8)

Hospitalized: 145

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,004 (+19)

Hospitalized: 222

Deaths: 179

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,788 (+12)

Hospitalized: 146 (+2)

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,986 (+2)

Hospitalized: 65 (+2)

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,280 (+1)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

