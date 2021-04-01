muselogo1-copy

Virginia reports 16 new virus deaths; none in our area

The Commonwealth reports 1,825 new cases with 320,801 total

Worldwide:
Infections: 129,625,649
Deaths: 2,830,649
Recoveries: 104,516,910

United States:
Infections: 31,167,777
Deaths: 565,266
Recoveries: 23,673,890

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 620,801 (+1,825)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+81)
Deaths: 10,252 (+16)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 798 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,794 (+14)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,014 (+4)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,283 (+13)
Hospitalized: 162
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,051 (+17)
Hospitalized: 82 (+2)  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,159 (+3)
Hospitalized: 42 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,463 (+7)   
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,851 (+8)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,004 (+19)
Hospitalized: 222
Deaths: 179

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,788 (+12)
Hospitalized: 146 (+2)  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,986 (+2)
Hospitalized: 65 (+2)
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,280 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

