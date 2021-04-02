Virginia adds 1,538 new COVID-19 cases with a rise of 154 hospitalizations, but fewer deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 130,400,244
Deaths: 2,843,486
Recoveries: 105,843,486
United States:
Infections: 31,248,944
Deaths: 566,692
Recoveries: 23,754,731
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 622,239 (+1,538)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+154)
Deaths: 10,279 (+27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 802 (+5)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,820 (+26)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 2,014 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,300 (+17)
Hospitalized: 162
Deaths: 64
Galax:
Infections: 1,055 (+4)
Hospitalized: 83 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,164 (+4)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,463
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,859 (+8)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,004 (+19)
Hospitalized: 222
Deaths: 179
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,803 (+15)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 125
Salem:
Infections: 1,990 (+4)
Hospitalized: 66 (+1)
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,280 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)