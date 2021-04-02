muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 1,538 new COVID-19 cases with a rise of 154 hospitalizations, but fewer deaths

The 27 new deaths in the Old Dominion did not occur in the New River or Roanoke Valleys. Floyd County topped 800 cases with five new infections

Worldwide:
Infections: 130,400,244
Deaths: 2,843,486
Recoveries: 105,843,486

United States:
Infections: 31,248,944
Deaths: 566,692
Recoveries: 23,754,731

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 622,239 (+1,538)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+154)
Deaths: 10,279 (+27)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 802 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,820 (+26)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,014 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,300 (+17)
Hospitalized: 162
Deaths: 64

Galax:
Infections: 1,055 (+4)
Hospitalized: 83 (+1)  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,164 (+4)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,463    
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,859 (+8)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,004 (+19)
Hospitalized: 222
Deaths: 179

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,803 (+15)
Hospitalized: 146  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,990 (+4)
Hospitalized: 66 (+1)
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,280 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
