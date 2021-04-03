Football Buffaloes hold Patrick Cougars scoreless, win 20-0

Strong defense from the Floyd County High School Buffaloes stampeded the Patrick County High Cougars in Stuart Thursday night in blustery, frigid weather that swept over the field but did little to cool off a hot team that shut down the home team’s offense and shutout the regular season with a 20-0 win.
The weather on top of the mountain stayed cool Friday in Floyd and cancelled the planned start of the Country Store’s backyard jamboree season with the Black Twig Pickers behind the store.
The premiere is now set for Friday, April 9 with the Little Story Nighthawks, starting at 6 p.m.