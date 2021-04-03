muselogo1-copy

Cold weather delays start of the second ‘Backyard Jamboree’ season

Dancing feet outdoors in the backyard Jamboree behind the Floyd Country Store
Kickoff of the Backyard Jamboree in 2020

The Floyd Country Store hoped to kick off the second season of its “Backyard Jamboree,” an outdoor version of the internationally-acclaimed Friday night version of the indoor event that COVID-19 sidelined more than a year ago, but Mother Nature kept the freezing chill of Thursday around long enough to cool off plans for the kickoff and delayed the start until next Friday, weather permitted.

The video here was shot at the opening of the Backyard version last year. Let’s hope things continue to improve and the full Jamboree can soon bring packed Friday nights of Traditional Old Time Music to the store and the streets of Floyd.

Dancing at Floyd’s Backyard Jamboree.
There was more than just dancing and listening.
Music from the porch.
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
