Virginia virus deaths rise by 50, hospitalizations by 251

Cases in the Old Dominion rise by 1,267 to 625,148 cases, 26,455 total hospitalizations and 10.276 overall deaths. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise in New River and Roanoke valleys.

Worldwide:
Infections: 131,488,966
Deaths: 2,861,487
Recoveries: 105,894,024

United States:
Infections: 31,383,126
Deaths: 568,512
Recoveries: 23,894,632

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 625,148 (+1,267)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+251)
Deaths: 10,279 (+50)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 803 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,878 (+58)
Hospitalized: 159 (+1)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,027 (+13)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,321 (+21)
Hospitalized: 164 (+2)
Deaths: 64

Galax:
Infections: 1,068 (+13)
Hospitalized: 84 (+1)  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,172 (+8)
Hospitalized: 44 (+2)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,467 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,868 (+9)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,004 (+40)
Hospitalized: 225 (+3)
Deaths: 181 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,819 (+16)
Hospitalized: 146  
Deaths: 127 (+2)

Salem:
Infections: 1,995 (+5)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,281 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

