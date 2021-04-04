Virginia virus deaths rise by 50, hospitalizations by 251

Worldwide:
Infections: 131,488,966
Deaths: 2,861,487
Recoveries: 105,894,024
United States:
Infections: 31,383,126
Deaths: 568,512
Recoveries: 23,894,632
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 625,148 (+1,267)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+251)
Deaths: 10,279 (+50)
Floyd County:
Infections: 803 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,878 (+58)
Hospitalized: 159 (+1)
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 2,027 (+13)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,321 (+21)
Hospitalized: 164 (+2)
Deaths: 64
Galax:
Infections: 1,068 (+13)
Hospitalized: 84 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,172 (+8)
Hospitalized: 44 (+2)
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,467 (+4)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,868 (+9)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,004 (+40)
Hospitalized: 225 (+3)
Deaths: 181 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,819 (+16)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 127 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,995 (+5)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,281 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)