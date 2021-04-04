Virginia virus deaths rise by 50, hospitalizations by 251

Worldwide:

Infections: 131,488,966

Deaths: 2,861,487

Recoveries: 105,894,024

United States:

Infections: 31,383,126

Deaths: 568,512

Recoveries: 23,894,632

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 625,148 (+1,267)

Hospitalized: 26,455 (+251)

Deaths: 10,279 (+50)

Floyd County:

Infections: 803 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,878 (+58)

Hospitalized: 159 (+1)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 2,027 (+13)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,321 (+21)

Hospitalized: 164 (+2)

Deaths: 64

Galax:

Infections: 1,068 (+13)

Hospitalized: 84 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,172 (+8)

Hospitalized: 44 (+2)

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,467 (+4)

Hospitalized: 113

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,868 (+9)

Hospitalized: 145

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,004 (+40)

Hospitalized: 225 (+3)

Deaths: 181 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,819 (+16)

Hospitalized: 146

Deaths: 127 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,995 (+5)

Hospitalized: 66

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,281 (+1)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

