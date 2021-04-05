muselogo1-copy

Hospitalizations rise sharply in Virginia but not in New River, Roanoke valleys

Only Giles county reported any increase in hospitalizations (2) and increases were minor in most cases with both Floyd and Montgomery reporting 2 apiece while Roanoke city and county had 65 but no deaths in any area localities

Worldwide:
Infections: 132,024,751
Deaths: 2,867,946
Recoveries: 106,316,753

United States:
Infections: 31,422,425
Deaths: 568,814
Recoveries: 23,946,710

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 626,171 (+1,023)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+270)
Deaths: 10,279 (+81)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 805 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,880(+2)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,027
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,335 (+14)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 64

Galax:
Infections: 1,068
Hospitalized: 84  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,173 (+1)
Hospitalized: 44 (+2)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,470 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,874 (+6)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,059 (+55)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 181

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,825 (+5)
Hospitalized: 146  
Deaths: 127

Salem:
Infections: 1,995 (+5)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,282 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter