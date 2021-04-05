Hospitalizations rise sharply in Virginia but not in New River, Roanoke valleys

Worldwide:
Infections: 132,024,751
Deaths: 2,867,946
Recoveries: 106,316,753
United States:
Infections: 31,422,425
Deaths: 568,814
Recoveries: 23,946,710
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 626,171 (+1,023)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+270)
Deaths: 10,279 (+81)
Floyd County:
Infections: 805 (+2)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,880(+2)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 2,027
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,335 (+14)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 64
Galax:
Infections: 1,068
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,173 (+1)
Hospitalized: 44 (+2)
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,470 (+3)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,874 (+6)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,059 (+55)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 181
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,825 (+5)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 127
Salem:
Infections: 1,995 (+5)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,282 (+1)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)