muselogo1-copy

Cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

After a lull, cases increased by more than 400 Tuesday to 627,605, deaths are up to 122 to 10,279 with deaths up in both Roanoke and New River Valleys

Worldwide:
Infections: 132,725,581
Deaths: 2,878,263
Recoveries: 106,984,467

United States:
Infections: 31,508,708
Deaths: 569,438
Recoveries: 24,065,035

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 627,605 (+1,434)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+360)
Deaths: 10,279 (+122)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 80 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,896 (+16)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88 (+12

Radford:
Infections: 2,028 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,335 (+17)
Hospitalized: 165 (+1)
Deaths: 65 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,066 (-2)
Hospitalized: 84  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,177 (+4)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,4706(+6)    
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,885(+11)
Hospitalized: 146 (+1)
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,069 (+10)
Hospitalized: 226 (+1)
Deaths: 183 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,52 (+27)
Hospitalized: 148  
Deaths: 131

Salem:
Infections: 1,993 (-2)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,283 (+1)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter