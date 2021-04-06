Cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

Worldwide:
Infections: 132,725,581
Deaths: 2,878,263
Recoveries: 106,984,467
United States:
Infections: 31,508,708
Deaths: 569,438
Recoveries: 24,065,035
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 627,605 (+1,434)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+360)
Deaths: 10,279 (+122)
Floyd County:
Infections: 80 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,896 (+16)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88 (+12
Radford:
Infections: 2,028 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,335 (+17)
Hospitalized: 165 (+1)
Deaths: 65 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,066 (-2)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,177 (+4)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,4706(+6)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,885(+11)
Hospitalized: 146 (+1)
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,069 (+10)
Hospitalized: 226 (+1)
Deaths: 183 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,52 (+27)
Hospitalized: 148
Deaths: 131
Salem:
Infections: 1,993 (-2)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,283 (+1)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)