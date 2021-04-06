Cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

Worldwide:

Infections: 132,725,581

Deaths: 2,878,263

Recoveries: 106,984,467

United States:

Infections: 31,508,708

Deaths: 569,438

Recoveries: 24,065,035

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 627,605 (+1,434)

Hospitalized: 26,455 (+360)

Deaths: 10,279 (+122)

Floyd County:

Infections: 80 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,896 (+16)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 88 (+12

Radford:

Infections: 2,028 (+1)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,335 (+17)

Hospitalized: 165 (+1)

Deaths: 65 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,066 (-2)

Hospitalized: 84

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,177 (+4)

Hospitalized: 45 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,4706(+6)

Hospitalized: 113

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,885(+11)

Hospitalized: 146 (+1)

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,069 (+10)

Hospitalized: 226 (+1)

Deaths: 183 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,52 (+27)

Hospitalized: 148

Deaths: 131

Salem:

Infections: 1,993 (-2)

Hospitalized: 66

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,283 (+1)

Hospitalized: 99 (+1)

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

