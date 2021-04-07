muselogo1-copy

Virginia, area localities see COVID-19 increasing

Virginia cases increase more each day, along with hospitalizations and deaths. The Old Dominion now reports 10,279, an increase of 145 of 24 infections, Floyd County, however, reported no new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 133,355,886
Deaths: 2,891,886
Recoveries: 107,517,909

United States:
Infections: 31,564,041
Deaths: 570,306
Recoveries: 24,122,758

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 629,155 (+1,550)
Hospitalized: 26,455 (+456)
Deaths: 10,279 (+145)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 807  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,907 (+11)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,030 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,364 (+29)
Hospitalized: 167 (+2)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,065 (-1)
Hospitalized: 84  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,177
Hospitalized: 46 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,481(+5)    
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,900 (+15)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,089 (+20)
Hospitalized: 228 (+2)
Deaths: 183

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,852 (+14)
Hospitalized: 148  
Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,996 (-3)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 45

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,283 (+1)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

