Virus deaths up by 1,928 to a total of 631,083 in Virginia

Deaths rise 557 to 27,012. Hospitalizations increase557 to 27,012. Roanoke County cases up 38 while Montgomery County (and Radford) increase by 22

Worldwide:
Infections: 134,225,319
Deaths: 2,908,064
Recoveries: 108,165,910

United States:
Infections: 31,696,756
Deaths: 573,508
Recoveries: 24,263,418

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 631,083 (+1,928)
Hospitalized: 27,012 (+557)
Deaths: 10,279 (+157)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 808  (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,926 (+19)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,033 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,375 (+11)
Hospitalized: 168 (+1)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,071 (+6)
Hospitalized: 84  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,183 (+6)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,483 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 115 (+2)
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,904 (+4)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,105 (+16)
Hospitalized: 230 (+2)
Deaths: 184 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,880 (+38)
Hospitalized: 149 (+1)  
Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,998 (+2)
Hospitalized: 68 (+2)
Deaths: 45

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,288 (+5)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
