Virus deaths up by 1,928 to a total of 631,083 in Virginia

Worldwide:
Infections: 134,225,319
Deaths: 2,908,064
Recoveries: 108,165,910
United States:
Infections: 31,696,756
Deaths: 573,508
Recoveries: 24,263,418
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 631,083 (+1,928)
Hospitalized: 27,012 (+557)
Deaths: 10,279 (+157)
Floyd County:
Infections: 808 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,926 (+19)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,033 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,375 (+11)
Hospitalized: 168 (+1)
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,071 (+6)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,183 (+6)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,483 (+2)
Hospitalized: 115 (+2)
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,904 (+4)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,105 (+16)
Hospitalized: 230 (+2)
Deaths: 184 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,880 (+38)
Hospitalized: 149 (+1)
Deaths: 132 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,998 (+2)
Hospitalized: 68 (+2)
Deaths: 45
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,288 (+5)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)