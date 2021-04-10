Virginia virus case increases drop some, but deaths rise by more

Worldwide:

Infections: 135,294,534

Deaths: 2,98,540

Recoveries: 108,859,066

United States:

Infections: 31,802,772

Deaths: 574,840

Recoveries: 24,346,796

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 631,083 (+1,542)

Hospitalized: 27,099 (+87)

Deaths: 10,279 (+172)

Floyd County:

Infections: 808

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,941 (+15)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,037 (+4)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,387 (+12)

Hospitalized: 171 (+3)

Deaths: 66 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,087 (+16)

Hospitalized: 84

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,182 (-1)

Hospitalized: 46

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,489 (+6)

Hospitalized: 115

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,904 (+3)

Hospitalized: 149 (+9)

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,126 (+21)

Hospitalized: 230

Deaths: 184

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,893 (+13)

Hospitalized: 150 (+1)

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,002 (+4)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,288 (+5)

Hospitalized: 99 (+1)

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

