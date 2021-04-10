Virginia virus case increases drop some, but deaths rise by more

Worldwide:
Infections: 135,294,534
Deaths: 2,98,540
Recoveries: 108,859,066
United States:
Infections: 31,802,772
Deaths: 574,840
Recoveries: 24,346,796
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 631,083 (+1,542)
Hospitalized: 27,099 (+87)
Deaths: 10,279 (+172)
Floyd County:
Infections: 808
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,941 (+15)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,037 (+4)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,387 (+12)
Hospitalized: 171 (+3)
Deaths: 66 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,087 (+16)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,182 (-1)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,489 (+6)
Hospitalized: 115
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,904 (+3)
Hospitalized: 149 (+9)
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,126 (+21)
Hospitalized: 230
Deaths: 184
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,893 (+13)
Hospitalized: 150 (+1)
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,002 (+4)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,288 (+5)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)