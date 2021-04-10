muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVD-19 cases rise by 1,700 with 179 new deaths

A death in Carroll County was the only reported area fatality but several localities in New River and Roanoke valleys saw increases in infections.

Worldwide:
Infections: 135,447,265
Deaths: 2,931,704
Recoveries: 108,993,258

United States:
Infections: 31,802,772
Deaths: 574,840
Recoveries: 24,346,796

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 634,325 (+1,700)
Hospitalized: 27,161 (+62)
Deaths: 10,279 (+179)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 809 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,959 (+18)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,038 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,404 (+17)
Hospitalized: 171
Deaths: 67 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,086 (-1)
Hospitalized: 84  
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,184 (+2)
Hospitalized: 47 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,492 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 115
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,919 (+15)
Hospitalized: 149
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,131 (+5)
Hospitalized: 230
Deaths: 184

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,901 (+8)
Hospitalized: 151 (+1)  
Deaths: 132

Salem:
Infections: 2,007 (+5)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,292 (+4)
Hospitalized: 100 (+1)
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

