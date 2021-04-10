Virginia COVD-19 cases rise by 1,700 with 179 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 135,447,265

Deaths: 2,931,704

Recoveries: 108,993,258

United States:

Infections: 31,802,772

Deaths: 574,840

Recoveries: 24,346,796

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 634,325 (+1,700)

Hospitalized: 27,161 (+62)

Deaths: 10,279 (+179)

Floyd County:

Infections: 809 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,959 (+18)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,038 (+1)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,404 (+17)

Hospitalized: 171

Deaths: 67 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,086 (-1)

Hospitalized: 84

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,184 (+2)

Hospitalized: 47 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,492 (+3)

Hospitalized: 115

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,919 (+15)

Hospitalized: 149

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,131 (+5)

Hospitalized: 230

Deaths: 184

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,901 (+8)

Hospitalized: 151 (+1)

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,007 (+5)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,292 (+4)

Hospitalized: 100 (+1)

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

