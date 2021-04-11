Virginia, localities see increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 136,152,668

Deaths: 2,941,408

Recoveries: 109,526,982

United States:

Infections: 31,869,996

Deaths: 575,595

Recoveries: 24,423,589

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 635,552 (+1,227)

Hospitalized: 27,201 (+40)

Deaths: 10,472 (+179)

Floyd County:

Infections: 811 (+2)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,950 (+21)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,041 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,427 (+23)

Hospitalized: 175 (+4)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,087 (+1)

Hospitalized: 85 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,188 (+4)

Hospitalized: 47

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,496 (+4)

Hospitalized: 116 (+1)

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,923 (+4)

Hospitalized: 150 (+1)

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,142 (+11)

Hospitalized: 230

Deaths: 185 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,911 (+10)

Hospitalized: 152 (+1)

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,013 (+6)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,292

Hospitalized: 100

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

