Virginia, localities see increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 136,152,668
Deaths: 2,941,408
Recoveries: 109,526,982
United States:
Infections: 31,869,996
Deaths: 575,595
Recoveries: 24,423,589
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 635,552 (+1,227)
Hospitalized: 27,201 (+40)
Deaths: 10,472 (+179)
Floyd County:
Infections: 811 (+2)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,950 (+21)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,041 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,427 (+23)
Hospitalized: 175 (+4)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,087 (+1)
Hospitalized: 85 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,188 (+4)
Hospitalized: 47
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,496 (+4)
Hospitalized: 116 (+1)
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,923 (+4)
Hospitalized: 150 (+1)
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,142 (+11)
Hospitalized: 230
Deaths: 185 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,911 (+10)
Hospitalized: 152 (+1)
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,013 (+6)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,292
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)