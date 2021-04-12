Virus cases rise by 1,310 in Virginia but the area reports just one new hospitalization and no new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 136,772,601

Deaths: 2,51,864

Recoveries: 109,995,229

United States:

Infections: 31,920,778

Deaths: 575,831

Recoveries: 24,480,631

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 635,862 (+1,310)

Hospitalized: 27,229 (+28)

Deaths: 10,472 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 817 (+6)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,994 (+44)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,042 (+1)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,435 (+8)

Hospitalized: 175

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,096 (+9)

Hospitalized: 85

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,190 (+2)

Hospitalized: 47

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,500 (+4)

Hospitalized: 116

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,931 (+8)

Hospitalized: 151 (+1)

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,152 (+10)

Hospitalized: 230

Deaths: 185

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,917 (+6)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,016 (+3)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,292

Hospitalized: 100

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

