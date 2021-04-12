muselogo1-copy

Virus cases rise by 1,310 in Virginia but the area reports just one new hospitalization and no new deaths

Floyd County reported 6 new cases, more than Radford and several other localities.

Worldwide:
Infections: 136,772,601
Deaths: 2,51,864
Recoveries: 109,995,229

United States:
Infections: 31,920,778
Deaths: 575,831
Recoveries: 24,480,631

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 635,862 (+1,310)
Hospitalized: 27,229 (+28)
Deaths: 10,472 (+14)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 817 (+6)  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,994 (+44)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,042 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,435 (+8)
Hospitalized: 175
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,096 (+9)
Hospitalized: 85
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,190 (+2)
Hospitalized: 47
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,500 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,931 (+8)
Hospitalized: 151 (+1)
Deaths: 72

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,152 (+10)
Hospitalized: 230
Deaths: 185

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,917 (+6)
Hospitalized: 152  
Deaths: 132

Salem:
Infections: 2,016 (+3)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,292
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

