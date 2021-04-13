New Virginia COVID-19 cases surge back over 2,000

Worldwide:

Infections: 137,803,496

Deaths: 2,965,571

Recoveries: 110,803,242

United States:

Infections: 32,023,116

Deaths: 576,655

Recoveries: 24,578,686

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 638,910 (+2,048)

Hospitalized: 27,216 (+77)

Deaths: 10,506 (+34)

Floyd County:

Infections: 817

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,021 (+27)

Hospitalized: 160 (+1)

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,048 (+6)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,450 (+15)

Hospitalized: 175

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,100 (+4)

Hospitalized: 85

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,195 (+5)

Hospitalized: 48 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,502 (+2)

Hospitalized: 116

Deaths: 61 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,931

Hospitalized: 152 (+1)

Deaths: 72

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,178 (+26)

Hospitalized: 230

Deaths: 185

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,930 (+13)

Hospitalized: 154 (+2)

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,024 (+8)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,295 (+3)

Hospitalized: 100

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

