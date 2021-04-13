New Virginia COVID-19 cases surge back over 2,000

Worldwide:
Infections: 137,803,496
Deaths: 2,965,571
Recoveries: 110,803,242
United States:
Infections: 32,023,116
Deaths: 576,655
Recoveries: 24,578,686
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 638,910 (+2,048)
Hospitalized: 27,216 (+77)
Deaths: 10,506 (+34)
Floyd County:
Infections: 817
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,021 (+27)
Hospitalized: 160 (+1)
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,048 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,450 (+15)
Hospitalized: 175
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,100 (+4)
Hospitalized: 85
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,195 (+5)
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,502 (+2)
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 61 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,931
Hospitalized: 152 (+1)
Deaths: 72
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,178 (+26)
Hospitalized: 230
Deaths: 185
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,930 (+13)
Hospitalized: 154 (+2)
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,024 (+8)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,295 (+3)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)