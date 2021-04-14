COVID-19 cases rise by 1,301 in Virginia. New River, Roanoke valleys see increases too

Worldwide:

Infections: 138,151,784

Deaths: 2,985,331

Recoveries: 111,150,252

United States:

Infections: 32,072,562

Deaths: 577,191

Recoveries: 24,626,413

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 640,211 (+1,301)

Hospitalized: 27,397 (+181)

Deaths: 10,510 (+4)

Floyd County:

Infections: 817

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,034 (+13)

Hospitalized: 159 (-1)

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,056 (+8)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,456 (+6)

Hospitalized: 177 (+2)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,105 (+5)

Hospitalized: 86 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,199 (+4)

Hospitalized: 48

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,512 (+10)

Hospitalized: 117 (+1)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,929

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 73 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,191 (+13)

Hospitalized: 231 (+1)

Deaths: 185

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,946 (+16)

Hospitalized: 154

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,029 (+5)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,300 (+5)

Hospitalized: 100

Deaths: 42 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

