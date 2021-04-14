COVID-19 cases rise by 1,301 in Virginia. New River, Roanoke valleys see increases too

Worldwide:
Infections: 138,151,784
Deaths: 2,985,331
Recoveries: 111,150,252
United States:
Infections: 32,072,562
Deaths: 577,191
Recoveries: 24,626,413
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 640,211 (+1,301)
Hospitalized: 27,397 (+181)
Deaths: 10,510 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 817
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,034 (+13)
Hospitalized: 159 (-1)
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,056 (+8)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,456 (+6)
Hospitalized: 177 (+2)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,105 (+5)
Hospitalized: 86 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,199 (+4)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,512 (+10)
Hospitalized: 117 (+1)
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,929
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 73 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,191 (+13)
Hospitalized: 231 (+1)
Deaths: 185
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,946 (+16)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,029 (+5)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,300 (+5)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 42 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)