COVID-19 cases rise by 1,301 in Virginia. New River, Roanoke valleys see increases too

Virginia now has 640,211 cases. Roanoke Valley reports 34 while Montgomery County and Radford show 21. Hospitalizations up statewide and in area localities

Worldwide:
Infections: 138,151,784
Deaths: 2,985,331
Recoveries: 111,150,252

United States:
Infections: 32,072,562
Deaths: 577,191
Recoveries: 24,626,413

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 640,211 (+1,301)
Hospitalized: 27,397 (+181)
Deaths: 10,510 (+4)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 817  
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,034 (+13)
Hospitalized: 159 (-1)
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,056 (+8)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,456 (+6)
Hospitalized: 177 (+2)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,105 (+5)
Hospitalized: 86 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,199 (+4)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,512 (+10)    
Hospitalized: 117 (+1)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,929
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 73 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,191 (+13)
Hospitalized: 231 (+1)
Deaths: 185

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,946 (+16)
Hospitalized: 154  
Deaths: 132

Salem:
Infections: 2,029 (+5)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,300 (+5)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 42 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

