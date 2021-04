The rampaging Lady Buffaloes trampled the James River Knights in three straight sets to kick off their regional playoff series Tuesday night at the Alan Cantrell Court in Floyd County High School.

The ladies pulled away with ease, defeating the Knights 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15 to advance to the Region 2C quarterfinals in Appomattox Wednesday night.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Peyton Faulkner delivers another point for the Lady Buffaloes

