Lady Buffaloes win Region 2C quarterfinals, face Nelson County next

Region 2C volleyball tournament play returns to Floyd Thursday when the Lady Buffaloes face Nelson County for the semi-final on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School at 6 p.m.

The Lady Buffs beat the Appomattox Raiders on the road Wednesday night 3-1 with four set score of 25-21. 25-21, 16-25 and 25-15.

Madison Ramey delivered four aces in serving along with 26 digs, Jaycee Chaffin hammered the Raiders with 22 kills and 20 digs while twin-sister Kenzee had 44 assists and 18 digs. Olivia Hylton’s 28 kills and six blocks added to the wins.

Semi-final winners face off for the championship on Saturday.

Olivia Hylton had a strong night against Appomattox with 18 kills (Photo from game against James River)

