Lady Buffaloes win Region 2C quarterfinals, face Nelson County next

Madison Ramey served four aces against Appomattox (Photo from game against James River).

Region 2C volleyball tournament play returns to Floyd Thursday when the Lady Buffaloes face Nelson County for the semi-final on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School at 6 p.m.

The Lady Buffs beat the Appomattox Raiders on the road Wednesday night 3-1 with four set score of 25-21. 25-21, 16-25 and 25-15.

Madison Ramey delivered four aces in serving along with 26 digs, Jaycee Chaffin hammered the Raiders with 22 kills and 20 digs while twin-sister Kenzee had 44 assists and 18 digs. Olivia Hylton’s 28 kills and six blocks added to the wins.

Semi-final winners face off for the championship on Saturday.

Olivia Hylton had a strong night against Appomattox with 18 kills (Photo from game against James River)
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
