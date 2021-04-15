Virginia COVID-19 cases up 1,415, but Floyd County drops by one

Worldwide:

Infections: 138,992,376

Deaths: 2,988,901

Recoveries: 114,608,612

United States:

Infections: 32,150,081

Deaths: 578,098

Recoveries: 24,696,161

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 641,626 (+1,415)

Hospitalized: 27,397 (+96)

Deaths: 10,529 (+19)

Floyd County:

Infections: 816 (-1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,050 (+16)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,063 (+7)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,467 (+11)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,111 (+6)

Hospitalized: 86

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,201 (+2)

Hospitalized: 49 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,517 (+5)

Hospitalized: 117

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,931 (+2)

Hospitalized: 153 (+1)

Deaths: 73

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,205 (+14)

Hospitalized: 231

Deaths: 186 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,962 (+16)

Hospitalized: 155 (+1)

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,035 (+6)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 45

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,304 (+4)

Hospitalized: 100

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

