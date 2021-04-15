Virginia COVID-19 cases up 1,415, but Floyd County drops by one

Worldwide:
Infections: 138,992,376
Deaths: 2,988,901
Recoveries: 114,608,612
United States:
Infections: 32,150,081
Deaths: 578,098
Recoveries: 24,696,161
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 641,626 (+1,415)
Hospitalized: 27,397 (+96)
Deaths: 10,529 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 816 (-1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,050 (+16)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,063 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,467 (+11)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,111 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,201 (+2)
Hospitalized: 49 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,517 (+5)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,931 (+2)
Hospitalized: 153 (+1)
Deaths: 73
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,205 (+14)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 186 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,962 (+16)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,035 (+6)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,304 (+4)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 42
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)