muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases up 1,415, but Floyd County drops by one

Floyd County's cumulative total dropped from 817 to 816 after four days of no change. Virginia had 19 new deaths but Roanoke's one was the only death in the area

Worldwide:
Infections: 138,992,376
Deaths: 2,988,901
Recoveries: 114,608,612

United States:
Infections: 32,150,081
Deaths: 578,098
Recoveries: 24,696,161

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 641,626 (+1,415)
Hospitalized: 27,397 (+96)
Deaths: 10,529 (+19)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 816 (-1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,050 (+16)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,063 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,467 (+11)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,111 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,201 (+2)
Hospitalized: 49 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,517 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,931 (+2)
Hospitalized: 153 (+1)
Deaths: 73

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,205 (+14)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 186 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,962 (+16)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)  
Deaths: 132

Salem:
Infections: 2,035 (+6)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 45

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,304 (+4)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter