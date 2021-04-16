COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths rise in Virginia, area

Worldwide:

Infections: 140,216,387

Deaths: 3,005,636

Recoveries: 119,267

United States:

Infections: 32,240,108

Deaths: 579,143

Recoveries: 24,771,678

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 643,220 (+1,594)

Hospitalized: 27,397 (+174)

Deaths: 10,549 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 817 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,072 (+22)

Hospitalized: 161 (+2)

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,068 (+5)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,487 (+20)

Hospitalized: 178 (+1)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,117 (+6)

Hospitalized: 86

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,202 (+1)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,527 (+10)

Hospitalized: 117

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,940 (+9)

Hospitalized: 1535 (+2)

Deaths: 73

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,222 (+17)

Hospitalized: 231

Deaths: 187 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,985 (+23)

Hospitalized: 155

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,038 (+3)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 46 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,307 (+3)

Hospitalized: 102 (+2)

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

