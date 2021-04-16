muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths rise in Virginia, area

The Old Dominion's infection rose by 1,59 with 174 new hospitalizations. Roanoke and Salem each saw deaths as part of the 20 new fatalities statewide.

Worldwide:
Infections: 140,216,387
Deaths: 3,005,636
Recoveries: 119,267

United States:
Infections: 32,240,108
Deaths: 579,143
Recoveries: 24,771,678

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 643,220 (+1,594)
Hospitalized: 27,397 (+174)
Deaths: 10,549 (+20)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 817 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,072 (+22)
Hospitalized: 161 (+2)
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,068 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,487 (+20)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,117 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,202 (+1)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,527 (+10)    
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,940 (+9)
Hospitalized: 1535 (+2)
Deaths: 73

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,222 (+17)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 187 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,985 (+23)
Hospitalized: 155  
Deaths: 132

Salem:
Infections: 2,038 (+3)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,307 (+3)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter