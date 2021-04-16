COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths rise in Virginia, area

Worldwide:
Infections: 140,216,387
Deaths: 3,005,636
Recoveries: 119,267
United States:
Infections: 32,240,108
Deaths: 579,143
Recoveries: 24,771,678
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 643,220 (+1,594)
Hospitalized: 27,397 (+174)
Deaths: 10,549 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 817 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,072 (+22)
Hospitalized: 161 (+2)
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,068 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,487 (+20)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,117 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,202 (+1)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,527 (+10)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,940 (+9)
Hospitalized: 1535 (+2)
Deaths: 73
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,222 (+17)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 187 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,985 (+23)
Hospitalized: 155
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,038 (+3)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,307 (+3)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 42
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)