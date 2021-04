Floyd County High Schools Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad won their Region 2C semi-final match against Nelson County in the Alan Cantrell Court Thursday night and face Giles County Saturday in Pearisburg for the region championship.

The game starts at 4 pm and I hope to file photos and a story afterwards along with more details and pictures in next week’s Floyd press.

Olivia Hylton delivers a kill point

Madison Ramey sends over a strong serve.

