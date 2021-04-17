Daily virus cases continue to increase in Virginia while hospitalizations spike even higher

Worldwide:

Infections: 140,652,074

Deaths: 3,015,102

Recoveries: 119,477,372

United States:

Infections: 32,308,557

Deaths: 579,951

Recoveries: 24,836,187

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 644,828 (+1,608)

Hospitalized: 27,625 (+228)

Deaths: 10,564 (+15)

Floyd County:

Infections: 823 (+6)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,101 (+29)

Hospitalized: 161

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,071 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,500(+13)

Hospitalized: 178 (+1)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,117 (+6)

Hospitalized: 86

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,211 (+/)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,528 (+1)

Hospitalized: 117

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,941 (+1)

Hospitalized: 156 (+1)

Deaths: 74 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,232 (+11)

Hospitalized: 233 (+3)

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,002 (+17)

Hospitalized: 155

Deaths: 132

Salem:

Infections: 2,050 (+12)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 46

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,309 (+2)

Hospitalized: 102 (+2)

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

