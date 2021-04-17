muselogo1-copy

Daily virus cases continue to increase in Virginia while hospitalizations spike even higher

More than 200 new hospitalizations in the Old Dominion. Floyd County, after days of no increases, reports six new cases for a total of 823

Worldwide:
Infections: 140,652,074
Deaths: 3,015,102
Recoveries: 119,477,372

United States:
Infections: 32,308,557
Deaths: 579,951
Recoveries: 24,836,187

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 644,828 (+1,608)
Hospitalized: 27,625 (+228)
Deaths: 10,564 (+15)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 823 (+6)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,101 (+29)
Hospitalized: 161
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,071 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,500(+13)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,117 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,211 (+/)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,528 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,941 (+1)
Hospitalized: 156 (+1)
Deaths: 74 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,232 (+11)
Hospitalized: 233 (+3)
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,002 (+17)
Hospitalized: 155  
Deaths: 132

Salem:
Infections: 2,050 (+12)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,309 (+2)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

