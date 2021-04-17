Daily virus cases continue to increase in Virginia while hospitalizations spike even higher

Worldwide:
Infections: 140,652,074
Deaths: 3,015,102
Recoveries: 119,477,372
United States:
Infections: 32,308,557
Deaths: 579,951
Recoveries: 24,836,187
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 644,828 (+1,608)
Hospitalized: 27,625 (+228)
Deaths: 10,564 (+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 823 (+6)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,101 (+29)
Hospitalized: 161
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,071 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,500(+13)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,117 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,211 (+/)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,528 (+1)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,941 (+1)
Hospitalized: 156 (+1)
Deaths: 74 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,232 (+11)
Hospitalized: 233 (+3)
Deaths: 187
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,002 (+17)
Hospitalized: 155
Deaths: 132
Salem:
Infections: 2,050 (+12)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,309 (+2)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 42
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)