Giles Spartans end Regional Championship hopes for the Lady Buffaloes

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad ran into a determined and hard-hitting attack team of Spartans at Giles County High in Pearisburg Saturday afternoon that stopped what had been a strong and victorious run for the Region 2C championship.

The Spartans downed the Lady Buffs in three straight sets Floyd leading for much of the third set in a close, hard-fought match that ended with Giles winning 25-23.

The Spartans controlled the game with sharp, well-placed shots that could not be returned by the Lad Buffs after Floyd’s march to the championship game with three straight wins in back-to-back nights earlier in the week.

More details and photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Hard-hit, well placed returns by the Spartans proved to be too hot to handle for the Lady Buffs.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

