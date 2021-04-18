Virus cases up 1,305 in Virginia with 17 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 141,412,405

Deaths: 3,026,390

Recoveries: 120,106,654

United States:

Infections: 32,361,280

Deaths: 580,756

Recoveries: 24,909,770

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 646,133 (+1,305)

Hospitalized: 27,649 (+24)

Deaths: 10,581 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 824 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,114 (+13)

Hospitalized: 163 (+2)

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,074 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,505 (+5)

Hospitalized: 179 (+1)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,120 (+3)

Hospitalized: 86

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,214 (+3)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,533 (+5)

Hospitalized: 117

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,946 (+5)

Hospitalized: 157 (+1)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,244 (+12)

Hospitalized: 233

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,018 (+16)

Hospitalized: 155

Deaths: 133 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,067 (+17)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 46

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,311 (+2)

Hospitalized: 102

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

