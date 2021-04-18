muselogo1-copy

Virus cases up 1,305 in Virginia with 17 new deaths

The drop in new infections and deaths occur often on weekends. Numbers by Tuesday will tell if the cases and deaths increase

Worldwide:
Infections: 141,412,405
Deaths: 3,026,390
Recoveries: 120,106,654

United States:
Infections: 32,361,280
Deaths: 580,756
Recoveries: 24,909,770

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 646,133 (+1,305)
Hospitalized: 27,649 (+24)
Deaths: 10,581 (+17)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 824 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,114 (+13)
Hospitalized: 163 (+2)
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,074 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,505 (+5)
Hospitalized: 179 (+1)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,120 (+3)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,214 (+3)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,533 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,946 (+5)
Hospitalized: 157 (+1)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,244 (+12)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,018 (+16)
Hospitalized: 155  
Deaths: 133 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,067 (+17)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,311 (+2)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

