Floyd County adds three more virus cases and one new death

Worldwide:

Infections: 142,116,751

Deaths: 3,035,300

Recoveries: 120,665,979

United States:

Infections: 32,406,753

Deaths: 581,068

Recoveries: 24,961,242

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 647,111 (+978)

Hospitalized: 27,678 (+29)

Deaths: 10,595 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 827 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21 (+1)

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,120 (+6)

Hospitalized: 163

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,074

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,519 (+14)

Hospitalized: 181 (+2)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,123 (+3)

Hospitalized: 87 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,214

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,536 (+3)

Hospitalized: 117

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,952 (+6)

Hospitalized: 158 (+1)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,253 (+9)

Hospitalized: 233

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,027 (+9)

Hospitalized: 155

Deaths: 133

Salem:

Infections: 2,072 (+5)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 46

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,311

Hospitalized: 102

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

