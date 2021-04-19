Floyd County adds three more virus cases and one new death

Worldwide:
Infections: 142,116,751
Deaths: 3,035,300
Recoveries: 120,665,979
United States:
Infections: 32,406,753
Deaths: 581,068
Recoveries: 24,961,242
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 647,111 (+978)
Hospitalized: 27,678 (+29)
Deaths: 10,595 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 827 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,120 (+6)
Hospitalized: 163
Deaths: 88
Radford:
Infections: 2,074
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,519 (+14)
Hospitalized: 181 (+2)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,123 (+3)
Hospitalized: 87 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,214
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,536 (+3)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,952 (+6)
Hospitalized: 158 (+1)
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,253 (+9)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 187
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,027 (+9)
Hospitalized: 155
Deaths: 133
Salem:
Infections: 2,072 (+5)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,311
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 42
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)