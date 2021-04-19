muselogo1-copy

Floyd County adds three more virus cases and one new death

The new death from the virus in drives Floyd County's death toll to 21. Virginia reported 14 new deaths in the 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. Sunday. Floyd also reported 3 new cases while Virginia had 978

Worldwide:
Infections: 142,116,751
Deaths: 3,035,300
Recoveries: 120,665,979

United States:
Infections: 32,406,753
Deaths: 581,068
Recoveries: 24,961,242

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 647,111 (+978)
Hospitalized: 27,678 (+29)
Deaths: 10,595 (+14)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 827 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21 (+1)

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,120 (+6)
Hospitalized: 163
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,074
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,519 (+14)
Hospitalized: 181 (+2)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,123 (+3)
Hospitalized: 87 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,214
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,536 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,952 (+6)
Hospitalized: 158 (+1)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,253 (+9)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,027 (+9)
Hospitalized: 155  
Deaths: 133

Salem:
Infections: 2,072 (+5)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,311
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

