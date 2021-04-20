muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus increase back up over 1,000 with 106 new hospitalizations, 30 deaths

New totals for old Dominion: 648,347 infections, 27,784 hospitalizations and 10,625 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 143,289,742
Deaths: 3,050,407
Recoveries: 121,661,481

United States:
Infections: 32,494,349
Deaths: 581,795
Recoveries: 25,054,184

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 648,347 (+1,236)
Hospitalized: 27,784 (+106)
Deaths: 10,625 (+30)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 829  (+2)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,140 (+20)
Hospitalized: 166 (+3)
Deaths: 88

Radford:
Infections: 2,074
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,524 (+5)
Hospitalized: 183 (+2)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,123 (+1)
Hospitalized: 87
Deaths: 51 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,217 (+3)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,538 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 120 (+3)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,957 (+5)
Hospitalized: 130 (+2)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,265 (+12)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,042 (+15)
Hospitalized: 156 (+1)  
Deaths: 133

Salem:
Infections: 2,098 (+26)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,316 (+5)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

