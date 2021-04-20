Virginia virus increase back up over 1,000 with 106 new hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 143,289,742

Deaths: 3,050,407

Recoveries: 121,661,481

United States:

Infections: 32,494,349

Deaths: 581,795

Recoveries: 25,054,184

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 648,347 (+1,236)

Hospitalized: 27,784 (+106)

Deaths: 10,625 (+30)

Floyd County:

Infections: 829 (+2)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,140 (+20)

Hospitalized: 166 (+3)

Deaths: 88

Radford:

Infections: 2,074

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,524 (+5)

Hospitalized: 183 (+2)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,123 (+1)

Hospitalized: 87

Deaths: 51 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,217 (+3)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,538 (+2)

Hospitalized: 120 (+3)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,957 (+5)

Hospitalized: 130 (+2)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,265 (+12)

Hospitalized: 233

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,042 (+15)

Hospitalized: 156 (+1)

Deaths: 133

Salem:

Infections: 2,098 (+26)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 46

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,316 (+5)

Hospitalized: 102

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

