Virus cases up 1,261 in Virginia with 15 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 143,700,513

Deaths: 3,061,202

Recoveries: 122,08,094

United States:

Infections: 32,539,715

Deaths: 582,514

Recoveries: 25,105,536

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 649,608 (+1,261)

Hospitalized: 27,852 (+68)

Deaths: 10,640 (+15)

Floyd County:

Infections: 829

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,162 (+22)

Hospitalized: 167 (+1)

Deaths: 89 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 2,077 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,530 (+6)

Hospitalized: 183

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,123

Hospitalized: 87

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,222 (+5)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 19 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,540 (+2)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,963 (+6)

Hospitalized: 130

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,277 (+12)

Hospitalized: 233

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,050 (+8)

Hospitalized: 159 (+3)

Deaths: 134 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,096 (-2)

Hospitalized: 68

Deaths: 46

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,317 (+1)

Hospitalized: 102

Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

