Virus cases up 1,261 in Virginia with 15 new deaths

Montgomery, Giles and Roanoke counties reported one new death each

Worldwide:
Infections: 143,700,513
Deaths: 3,061,202
Recoveries: 122,08,094

United States:
Infections: 32,539,715
Deaths: 582,514
Recoveries: 25,105,536

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 649,608 (+1,261)
Hospitalized: 27,852 (+68)
Deaths: 10,640 (+15)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 829
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,162 (+22)
Hospitalized: 167 (+1)
Deaths: 89 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 2,077 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,530 (+6)
Hospitalized: 183
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,123
Hospitalized: 87
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,222 (+5)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 19 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,540 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,963 (+6)
Hospitalized: 130
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,277 (+12)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,050 (+8)
Hospitalized: 159 (+3)  
Deaths: 134 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,096 (-2)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,317 (+1)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 42

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

