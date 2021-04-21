Virus cases up 1,261 in Virginia with 15 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 143,700,513
Deaths: 3,061,202
Recoveries: 122,08,094
United States:
Infections: 32,539,715
Deaths: 582,514
Recoveries: 25,105,536
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 649,608 (+1,261)
Hospitalized: 27,852 (+68)
Deaths: 10,640 (+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 829
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,162 (+22)
Hospitalized: 167 (+1)
Deaths: 89 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,077 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,530 (+6)
Hospitalized: 183
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,123
Hospitalized: 87
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,222 (+5)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 19 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,540 (+2)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,963 (+6)
Hospitalized: 130
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,277 (+12)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 187
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,050 (+8)
Hospitalized: 159 (+3)
Deaths: 134 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,096 (-2)
Hospitalized: 68
Deaths: 46
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,317 (+1)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 42
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)