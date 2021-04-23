Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise by 13, but none in our area

Worldwide:
Infections: 145,702,921
Deaths: 3,089,701
Recoveries: 123,604,766
United States:
Infections: 32,671,180
Deaths: 584,255
Recoveries: 25,236,927
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 652,321 (+1,340)
Hospitalized: 28,012 (+95)
Deaths: 10,666 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 829 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,192 (+17)
Hospitalized: 175 (+4)
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 2,088 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,550 (+7)
Hospitalized: 185 (+2)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,131 (+6)
Hospitalized: 89 (+1)
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,230 (+6)
Hospitalized: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 19
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,559 (+12)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,964 (+1)
Hospitalized: 164 (+1)
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,293 (+10)
Hospitalized: 235 (+1)
Deaths: 187
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,063 (+13)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 134
Salem:
Infections: 2,100 (+4)
Hospitalized: 69 (+1)
Deaths: 47 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,325 (+6)
Hospitalized: 103 (+1)
Deaths: 43 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)