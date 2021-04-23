Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise by 13, but none in our area

Worldwide:

Infections: 145,702,921

Deaths: 3,089,701

Recoveries: 123,604,766

United States:

Infections: 32,671,180

Deaths: 584,255

Recoveries: 25,236,927

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 652,321 (+1,340)

Hospitalized: 28,012 (+95)

Deaths: 10,666 (+13)

Floyd County:

Infections: 829 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,192 (+17)

Hospitalized: 175 (+4)

Deaths: 89

Radford:

Infections: 2,088 (+6)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,550 (+7)

Hospitalized: 185 (+2)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,131 (+6)

Hospitalized: 89 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,230 (+6)

Hospitalized: 50 (+1)

Deaths: 19

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,559 (+12)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,964 (+1)

Hospitalized: 164 (+1)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,293 (+10)

Hospitalized: 235 (+1)

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,063 (+13)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 134

Salem:

Infections: 2,100 (+4)

Hospitalized: 69 (+1)

Deaths: 47 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,325 (+6)

Hospitalized: 103 (+1)

Deaths: 43 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

