New COVID-19 cases drop in Virginia, along with fewer deaths

Just nine new deaths reported in Saturday's listing by the Virginia Department of Health with three of them in our area --Carroll, Giles and Roanoke counties

Worldwide:
Infections: 146,374,738
Deaths: 3,102.536
Recoveries: 124,203,536

United States:
Infections: 32,735,704
Deaths: 585,075,
Recoveries: 25,296,047

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 653,326 (+1,005)
Hospitalized: 28,057 (+45)
Deaths: 10,675 (+9)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 829
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,199 (+7)
Hospitalized: 175
Deaths: 89

Radford:
Infections: 2,091 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,558 (+8)
Hospitalized: 187 (+2)
Deaths: 68 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,134 (+4)
Hospitalized: 90 (+1)
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,234 (+4)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,565 (+6)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,967 (+3)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,307 (+14)
Hospitalized: 235
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,075 (+15)
Hospitalized: 161 (+2)  
Deaths: 135 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,111 (+1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,328 (+3)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

