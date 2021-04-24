New COVID-19 cases drop in Virginia, along with fewer deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 146,374,738

Deaths: 3,102.536

Recoveries: 124,203,536

United States:

Infections: 32,735,704

Deaths: 585,075,

Recoveries: 25,296,047

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 653,326 (+1,005)

Hospitalized: 28,057 (+45)

Deaths: 10,675 (+9)

Floyd County:

Infections: 829

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,199 (+7)

Hospitalized: 175

Deaths: 89

Radford:

Infections: 2,091 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,558 (+8)

Hospitalized: 187 (+2)

Deaths: 68 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,134 (+4)

Hospitalized: 90 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,234 (+4)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 20 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,565 (+6)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,967 (+3)

Hospitalized: 164

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,307 (+14)

Hospitalized: 235

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,075 (+15)

Hospitalized: 161 (+2)

Deaths: 135 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,111 (+1)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,328 (+3)

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

