Virginia virus deaths up 16 with 884 new infections

Worldwide:
Infections: 147,182,092
Deaths: 3,115,356
Recoveries: 124,837,480
United States:
Infections: 32,789,553
Deaths: 585,880
Recoveries: 25,339,874
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 654,210 (+884)
Hospitalized: 28,090 (+33)
Deaths: 10,691 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 830 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,210 (+11)
Hospitalized: 175 (+1)
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 2,095 (+4)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,559 (+1)
Hospitalized: 18 (+1)
Deaths: 68
Galax:
Infections: 1,135 (+1)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,238 (+4)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,570 (+5)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,968 (+1)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,313 (+6)
Hospitalized: 237 (+2)
Deaths: 187
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,086 (+11)
Hospitalized: 162 (+1)
Deaths: 135
Salem:
Infections: 2,119 (+8)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,328
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)