muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus deaths up 16 with 884 new infections

No new deaths in our region. Montgomery County cases up 11, Floyd up 1

Worldwide:
Infections: 147,182,092
Deaths: 3,115,356
Recoveries: 124,837,480

United States:
Infections: 32,789,553
Deaths: 585,880
Recoveries: 25,339,874

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 654,210 (+884)
Hospitalized: 28,090 (+33)
Deaths: 10,691 (+16)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 830 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,210 (+11)
Hospitalized: 175 (+1)
Deaths: 89

Radford:
Infections: 2,095 (+4)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,559 (+1)
Hospitalized: 18 (+1)
Deaths: 68

Galax:
Infections: 1,135 (+1)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,238 (+4)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,570 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,968 (+1)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,313 (+6)
Hospitalized: 237 (+2)
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,086 (+11)
Hospitalized: 162 (+1)  
Deaths: 135

Salem:
Infections: 2,119 (+8)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,328
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter