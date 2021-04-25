Virginia virus deaths up 16 with 884 new infections

Worldwide:

Infections: 147,182,092

Deaths: 3,115,356

Recoveries: 124,837,480

United States:

Infections: 32,789,553

Deaths: 585,880

Recoveries: 25,339,874

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 654,210 (+884)

Hospitalized: 28,090 (+33)

Deaths: 10,691 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 830 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,210 (+11)

Hospitalized: 175 (+1)

Deaths: 89

Radford:

Infections: 2,095 (+4)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,559 (+1)

Hospitalized: 18 (+1)

Deaths: 68

Galax:

Infections: 1,135 (+1)

Hospitalized: 91 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,238 (+4)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 20

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,570 (+5)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,968 (+1)

Hospitalized: 164

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,313 (+6)

Hospitalized: 237 (+2)

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,086 (+11)

Hospitalized: 162 (+1)

Deaths: 135

Salem:

Infections: 2,119 (+8)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,328

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

