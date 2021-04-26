New COVID-19 virus infections drop to 719 with 15 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 147,902,942
Deaths: 3,24,964
Recoveries: 125,481,473
United States:
Infections: 32,824,618
Deaths: 586,152
Recoveries: 25,379,831
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 654,929 (+719)
Hospitalized: 28,118 (+28)
Deaths: 10,706 (+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 833 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,217 (+7)
Hospitalized: 177 (+2)
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 2,096 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,570 (+11)
Hospitalized: 188
Deaths: 69 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,143 (+8)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,239 (+1)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,571 (+1)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,970 (+2)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,320 (+7)
Hospitalized: 237
Deaths: 189 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,093 (+7)
Hospitalized: 162
Deaths: 137 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 2,124 (+5)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,329 (+1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)