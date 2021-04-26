muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 virus infections drop to 719 with 15 new deaths

Five of those deaths came in our area with two each for Roanoke City and County and one for Carroll. Floyd County's new cases rose by 3 to a total of 833

Worldwide:
Infections: 147,902,942
Deaths: 3,24,964
Recoveries: 125,481,473

United States:
Infections: 32,824,618
Deaths: 586,152
Recoveries: 25,379,831

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 654,929 (+719)
Hospitalized: 28,118 (+28)
Deaths: 10,706 (+15)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 833 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,217 (+7)
Hospitalized: 177 (+2)
Deaths: 89

Radford:
Infections: 2,096 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,570 (+11)
Hospitalized: 188
Deaths: 69 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,143 (+8)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,239 (+1)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,571 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,970 (+2)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,320 (+7)
Hospitalized: 237
Deaths: 189 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,093 (+7)
Hospitalized: 162  
Deaths: 137 (+2)

Salem:
Infections: 2,124 (+5)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,329 (+1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

