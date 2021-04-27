muselogo1-copy

New Virginia COVID-cases back up: 1,105 in Monday’s report

After sinking well under the century mark over the weekend, the new numbers bring the Old Dominion's total number of infections to 656,034.

Worldwide:
Infections: 148,820,927
Deaths: 3,138,730
Recoveries: 126,552,357

United States:
Infections: 32,876,948
Deaths: 586,647
Recoveries: 25,477,507

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 656,034 (+1,105)
Hospitalized: 28,194 (+76)
Deaths: 10,724 (+18)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 833
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,223 (+9)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 89

Radford:
Infections: 2,098 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,578 (+8)
Hospitalized: 191 +3
Deaths: 69

Galax:
Infections: 1,147 (+4)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,243 (+4)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,574 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,972 (+2)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,321 (+1)
Hospitalized: 238 (+1)
Deaths: 189

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,107 (+14)
Hospitalized: 163  
Deaths: 138

Salem:
Infections: 2,122 (-1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,330 (+1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
