New Virginia COVID-cases back up: 1,105 in Monday’s report

Worldwide:
Infections: 148,820,927
Deaths: 3,138,730
Recoveries: 126,552,357
United States:
Infections: 32,876,948
Deaths: 586,647
Recoveries: 25,477,507
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 656,034 (+1,105)
Hospitalized: 28,194 (+76)
Deaths: 10,724 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 833
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,223 (+9)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 2,098 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,578 (+8)
Hospitalized: 191 +3
Deaths: 69
Galax:
Infections: 1,147 (+4)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,243 (+4)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 20
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,574 (+3)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,972 (+2)
Hospitalized: 164
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,321 (+1)
Hospitalized: 238 (+1)
Deaths: 189
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,107 (+14)
Hospitalized: 163
Deaths: 138
Salem:
Infections: 2,122 (-1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,330 (+1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)