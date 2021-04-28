New COVID-19 cases rise by 1,120, but new deaths drop to nine

Worldwide:

Infections: 149,456,478

Deaths: 3,152,018

Recoveries: 127,126,514

United States:

Infections: 32,927,352

Deaths: 587,385

Recoveries: 25,521,913

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 657,154 (+1,120)

Hospitalized: 28,271 (+77)

Deaths: 10,735 (+9)

Floyd County:

Infections: 835 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,240 (+17)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 91 (+2)

Radford:

Infections: 2,101 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,579 (+1)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 69

Galax:

Infections: 1,148 (+1)

Hospitalized: 91

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,246 (+3)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,583 (+9)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,979 (+7)

Hospitalized: 167 (+1)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,334 (+13)

Hospitalized: 239 (+1)

Deaths: 188 (-1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,114 (+7)

Hospitalized: 163 (+3)

Deaths: 138

Salem:

Infections: 2,123 (+1)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,333 (+3)

Hospitalized: 104 (+1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

