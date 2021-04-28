muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases rise by 1,120, but new deaths drop to nine

The nine statewide deaths include two in Montgomery County, one in Giles but a drop of one in Roanoke County

Worldwide:
Infections: 149,456,478
Deaths: 3,152,018
Recoveries: 127,126,514

United States:
Infections: 32,927,352
Deaths: 587,385
Recoveries: 25,521,913

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 657,154 (+1,120)
Hospitalized: 28,271 (+77)
Deaths: 10,735 (+9)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 835 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,240 (+17)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 91 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 2,101 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,579 (+1)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 69

Galax:
Infections: 1,148 (+1)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,246 (+3)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,583 (+9)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,979 (+7)
Hospitalized: 167 (+1)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,334 (+13)
Hospitalized: 239 (+1)
Deaths: 188 (-1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,114 (+7)
Hospitalized: 163 (+3)  
Deaths: 138

Salem:
Infections: 2,123 (+1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,333 (+3)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter