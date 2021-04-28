New COVID-19 cases rise by 1,120, but new deaths drop to nine

Worldwide:
Infections: 149,456,478
Deaths: 3,152,018
Recoveries: 127,126,514
United States:
Infections: 32,927,352
Deaths: 587,385
Recoveries: 25,521,913
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 657,154 (+1,120)
Hospitalized: 28,271 (+77)
Deaths: 10,735 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 835 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,240 (+17)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 91 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 2,101 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,579 (+1)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 69
Galax:
Infections: 1,148 (+1)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,246 (+3)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,583 (+9)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,979 (+7)
Hospitalized: 167 (+1)
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,334 (+13)
Hospitalized: 239 (+1)
Deaths: 188 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,114 (+7)
Hospitalized: 163 (+3)
Deaths: 138
Salem:
Infections: 2,123 (+1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,333 (+3)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)