The first inning of the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes softball home opener was something to watch and enjoy.

By the time the inning ended, the Lady Buffs lead Giles 13-0. Hits, walks, steals and a home run helped pad the lead.

What happened for the rest of the game? Full story and more photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Chloe Boothe takes a lead off second. She also later scored.

One heading for home and another heads for third base (and another score).

