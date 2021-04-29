COVID cases rise in Virginia by 1,187. Montgomery up 13 while Floyd loses one

Worldwide:
Infections: 150,356,972
Deaths: 3,167,010
Recoveries: 127,885,774
United States:
Infections: 32,983,695
Deaths: 588.337
Recoveries: 25,584,747
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 658,341 (+1,187)
Hospitalized: 28,351 (+80)
Deaths: 10,751 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 834 (-1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,253 (+13)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 91
Radford:
Infections: 2,106 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,586 (+7)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 69
Galax:
Infections: 1,155 (+7)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,252 (+6)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,589 (+6)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,981 (+2)
Hospitalized: 167
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,339 (+5)
Hospitalized: 242
Deaths: 189 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,117 (+3)
Hospitalized: 167 (+4)
Deaths: 139 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,121 (-2)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,337 (+4)
Hospitalized: 103 (-1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)