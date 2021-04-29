muselogo1-copy

COVID cases rise in Virginia by 1,187. Montgomery up 13 while Floyd loses one

Roanoke cases increased by five with three in the county, but minus two in Salem.

Worldwide:
Infections: 150,356,972
Deaths: 3,167,010
Recoveries: 127,885,774

United States:
Infections: 32,983,695
Deaths: 588.337
Recoveries: 25,584,747

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 658,341 (+1,187)
Hospitalized: 28,351 (+80)
Deaths: 10,751 (+16)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 834 (-1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,253 (+13)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 2,106 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,586 (+7)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 69

Galax:
Infections: 1,155 (+7)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,252 (+6)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,589 (+6)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,981 (+2)
Hospitalized: 167
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,339 (+5)
Hospitalized: 242
Deaths: 189 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,117 (+3)
Hospitalized: 167 (+4)  
Deaths: 139 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,121 (-2)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,337 (+4)
Hospitalized: 103 (-1)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

