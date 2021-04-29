COVID cases rise in Virginia by 1,187. Montgomery up 13 while Floyd loses one

Worldwide:

Infections: 150,356,972

Deaths: 3,167,010

Recoveries: 127,885,774

United States:

Infections: 32,983,695

Deaths: 588.337

Recoveries: 25,584,747

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 658,341 (+1,187)

Hospitalized: 28,351 (+80)

Deaths: 10,751 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 834 (-1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,253 (+13)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 2,106 (+5)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,586 (+7)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 69

Galax:

Infections: 1,155 (+7)

Hospitalized: 91

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,252 (+6)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,589 (+6)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,981 (+2)

Hospitalized: 167

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,339 (+5)

Hospitalized: 242

Deaths: 189 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,117 (+3)

Hospitalized: 167 (+4)

Deaths: 139 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,121 (-2)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,337 (+4)

Hospitalized: 103 (-1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

