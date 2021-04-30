Va. COVID-19 infections rise by 1,249. Montgomery County adds 20, Floyd County up 5

Worldwide:

Infections: 151,408,614

Deaths: 3,183,236

Recoveries: 128,739,932

United States:

Infections: 32,983,695

Deaths: 588.337

Recoveries: 25,584,747

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 659,590 (+1,249)

Hospitalized: 28,443 (+106)

Deaths: 10,770 (+19)

Floyd County:

Infections: 839 (+5)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,290 (+17)

Hospitalized: 179 (+1)

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 2,109 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,594 (+8)

Hospitalized: 194 (+3)

Deaths: 69

Galax:

Infections: 1,152 (-3)

Hospitalized: 91

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,255 (+3)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,596 (+7)

Hospitalized: 121 (+1)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,986 (+5)

Hospitalized: 169 (+2)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,347 (+8)

Hospitalized: 242

Deaths: 189

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,129 (+12)

Hospitalized: 168 (+1)

Deaths: 139

Salem:

Infections: 2,125 (+4)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,3378(+1)

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

