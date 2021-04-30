muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 infections rise by 1,249. Montgomery County adds 20, Floyd County up 5

Deaths rise by 13 to 10,770. Hospitalizations continue to rise: 106 in the Commonwealth

Worldwide:
Infections: 151,408,614
Deaths: 3,183,236
Recoveries: 128,739,932

United States:
Infections: 32,983,695
Deaths: 588.337
Recoveries: 25,584,747

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 659,590 (+1,249)
Hospitalized: 28,443 (+106)
Deaths: 10,770 (+19)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 839 (+5)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,290 (+17)
Hospitalized: 179 (+1)
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 2,109 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,594 (+8)
Hospitalized: 194 (+3)
Deaths: 69

Galax:
Infections: 1,152 (-3)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,255 (+3)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,596 (+7)    
Hospitalized: 121 (+1)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,986 (+5)
Hospitalized: 169 (+2)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,347 (+8)
Hospitalized: 242
Deaths: 189

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,129 (+12)
Hospitalized: 168 (+1)  
Deaths: 139

Salem:
Infections: 2,125 (+4)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,3378(+1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter