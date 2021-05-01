Four new deaths from COVID-19 with 963 new cases

Worldwide:

Infections: 152,675,858

Deaths: 3,202,433

Recoveries: 129,947,432

United States:

Infections: 33,139,516

Deaths: 590,674

Recoveries: 25,773,853

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 660,533 (+963)

Hospitalized: 28,486 (+53)

Deaths: 10,777 (+7)

Floyd County:

Infections: 842 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,296 (-5)

Hospitalized: 179

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 2,112 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,597 (+3)

Hospitalized: 195 (+1)

Deaths: 69

Galax:

Infections: 1,155 (+3)

Hospitalized: 91

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,257 (+2)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,603 (+7)

Hospitalized: 122 (+1)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,994 (+8)

Hospitalized: 170 (+3)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,375 (+28)

Hospitalized: 243 (+1)

Deaths: 190 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,133 (+4)

Hospitalized: 169 (+1)

Deaths: 138 (-1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,130 (+5)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,338

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

