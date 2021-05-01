muselogo1-copy

Four new deaths from COVID-19 with 963 new cases

Montgomery County's total cases drop by five. Floyd County adds 3

Worldwide:
Infections: 152,675,858
Deaths: 3,202,433
Recoveries: 129,947,432

United States:
Infections: 33,139,516
Deaths: 590,674
Recoveries: 25,773,853

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 660,533 (+963)
Hospitalized: 28,486 (+53)
Deaths: 10,777 (+7)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 842 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,296 (-5)
Hospitalized: 179
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 2,112 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,597 (+3)
Hospitalized: 195 (+1)
Deaths: 69

Galax:
Infections: 1,155 (+3)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,257 (+2)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,603 (+7)    
Hospitalized: 122 (+1)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,994 (+8)
Hospitalized: 170 (+3)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,375 (+28)
Hospitalized: 243 (+1)
Deaths: 190 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,133 (+4)
Hospitalized: 169 (+1)  
Deaths: 138 (-1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,130 (+5)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,338
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

