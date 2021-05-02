muselogo1-copy

Sunday Va. COVID-19: 761 new cases, 14 deaths

Floyd County infections continue to climb, with three new cases for a total of 845. That's one more than Roanoke's two. Montgomery County adds none.

Worldwide:
Infections: 152,925,598
Deaths: 3,208,694
Recoveries: 130,237,607

United States:
Infections: 33,147,007
Deaths: 590,721
Recoveries: 25,777,927

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 661,314 (+761)
Hospitalized: 28,518 (+32)
Deaths: 10,781 (+14)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 845 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,292
Hospitalized: 179
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 2,112
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,603 (+6)
Hospitalized: 19 (+2)
Deaths: 69

Galax:
Infections: 1,154 (-1)
Hospitalized: 92 (+1)
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,257
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,612 (+9)    
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,997 (+3)
Hospitalized: 170
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,372 (+2)
Hospitalized: 243
Deaths: 190

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,139 (+6)
Hospitalized: 169  
Deaths: 138

Salem:
Infections: 2,137 (+4)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,339 (+1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

