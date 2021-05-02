Sunday Va. COVID-19: 761 new cases, 14 deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 152,925,598

Deaths: 3,208,694

Recoveries: 130,237,607

United States:

Infections: 33,147,007

Deaths: 590,721

Recoveries: 25,777,927

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 661,314 (+761)

Hospitalized: 28,518 (+32)

Deaths: 10,781 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 845 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,292

Hospitalized: 179

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 2,112

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,603 (+6)

Hospitalized: 19 (+2)

Deaths: 69

Galax:

Infections: 1,154 (-1)

Hospitalized: 92 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,257

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,612 (+9)

Hospitalized: 122

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,997 (+3)

Hospitalized: 170

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,372 (+2)

Hospitalized: 243

Deaths: 190

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,139 (+6)

Hospitalized: 169

Deaths: 138

Salem:

Infections: 2,137 (+4)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,339 (+1)

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

