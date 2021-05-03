Monday Va. COVID-19: 611 new cases, 26 deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 153,582,535

Deaths: 3,218,212

Recoveries: 130,931,333

United States:

Infections: 33,180,686

Deaths: 591,053

Recoveries: 25,823,800

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 661,925 (+611)

Hospitalized: 28,518 (+24)

Deaths: 10,807 (+26)

Floyd County:

Infections: 847 (+2)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,297 (+5)

Hospitalized: 179

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 2,117 (+5)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,608 (+5)

Hospitalized: 198

Deaths: 70 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,156 (+2)

Hospitalized: 92

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,259 (+2)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,615 (+3)

Hospitalized: 123 (+1)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,003 (+6)

Hospitalized: 171 (+1)

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,382 (+10)

Hospitalized: 244

Deaths: 191 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,147 (+8)

Hospitalized: 169

Deaths: 138

Salem:

Infections: 2,138 (+1)

Hospitalized: 69

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,341 (+2)

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

