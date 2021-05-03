Monday Va. COVID-19: 611 new cases, 26 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 153,582,535
Deaths: 3,218,212
Recoveries: 130,931,333
United States:
Infections: 33,180,686
Deaths: 591,053
Recoveries: 25,823,800
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 661,925 (+611)
Hospitalized: 28,518 (+24)
Deaths: 10,807 (+26)
Floyd County:
Infections: 847 (+2)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,297 (+5)
Hospitalized: 179
Deaths: 91
Radford:
Infections: 2,117 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,608 (+5)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 70 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,156 (+2)
Hospitalized: 92
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,259 (+2)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,615 (+3)
Hospitalized: 123 (+1)
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,003 (+6)
Hospitalized: 171 (+1)
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,382 (+10)
Hospitalized: 244
Deaths: 191 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,147 (+8)
Hospitalized: 169
Deaths: 138
Salem:
Infections: 2,138 (+1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,341 (+2)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)