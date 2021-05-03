muselogo1-copy

Monday Va. COVID-19: 611 new cases, 26 deaths

Montgomery and Radford had 10 new cases but no new deaths, Roanoke Valley had 19 cases with one death, Floyd County reported two new infections

Worldwide:
Infections: 153,582,535
Deaths: 3,218,212
Recoveries: 130,931,333

United States:
Infections: 33,180,686
Deaths: 591,053
Recoveries: 25,823,800

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 661,925 (+611)
Hospitalized: 28,518 (+24)
Deaths: 10,807 (+26)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 847 (+2)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,297 (+5)
Hospitalized: 179
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 2,117 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,608 (+5)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 70 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,156 (+2)
Hospitalized: 92
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,259 (+2)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,615 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 123 (+1)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,003 (+6)
Hospitalized: 171 (+1)
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,382 (+10)
Hospitalized: 244
Deaths: 191 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,147 (+8)
Hospitalized: 169  
Deaths: 138

Salem:
Infections: 2,138 (+1)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,341 (+2)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

