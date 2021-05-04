COVID-19 new deaths drop in Virginia but increase in area

Worldwide:

Infections: 154,431,402

Deaths: 3,230,563

Recoveries: 131,884,742

United States:

Infections: 33,231,971

Deaths: 591,544

Recoveries: 25,910,287

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 662,696 (+771)

Hospitalized: 28,636 (+518)

Deaths: 10,823 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 850(+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,309 (+12)

Hospitalized: 179

Deaths: 92 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 2,119 (+2)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,614(+6)

Hospitalized: 198

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,159 (+3)

Hospitalized: 94 (+2)

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,261 (+2)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,619 (+4)

Hospitalized: 123

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,007 (+4)

Hospitalized: 171

Deaths: 76 (+2)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,382

Hospitalized: 245 (+1)

Deaths: 190 (-1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,161 (+14)

Hospitalized: 171 (+2)

Deaths: 140 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 2,134 (-4)

Hospitalized: 70 (+1)

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,344 (+3)

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

