COVID-19 new deaths drop in Virginia but increase in area

Worldwide:
Infections: 154,431,402
Deaths: 3,230,563
Recoveries: 131,884,742
United States:
Infections: 33,231,971
Deaths: 591,544
Recoveries: 25,910,287
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 662,696 (+771)
Hospitalized: 28,636 (+518)
Deaths: 10,823 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 850(+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,309 (+12)
Hospitalized: 179
Deaths: 92 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,119 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,614(+6)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 70
Galax:
Infections: 1,159 (+3)
Hospitalized: 94 (+2)
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,261 (+2)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,619 (+4)
Hospitalized: 123
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,007 (+4)
Hospitalized: 171
Deaths: 76 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,382
Hospitalized: 245 (+1)
Deaths: 190 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,161 (+14)
Hospitalized: 171 (+2)
Deaths: 140 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 2,134 (-4)
Hospitalized: 70 (+1)
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,344 (+3)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)