Va. COVID-19 report: 842 new cases, 21 more deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 155,083,713

Deaths: 3,243,722

Recoveries: 132,569,209

United States:

Infections: 33,275,007

Deaths: 592,410

Recoveries: 25,966,389

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 663,538 (+842)

Hospitalized: 28,688 (+52)

Deaths: 10,844 (+21)

Floyd County:

Infections: 850

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,320 (+11)

Hospitalized: 180 (+1)

Deaths: 92

Radford:

Infections: 2,121 (+2)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,624(+10)

Hospitalized: 198

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,159

Hospitalized: 95 (+1)

Deaths: 52 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,261

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,623 (+4)

Hospitalized: 123

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,009 (+2)

Hospitalized: 171

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,392 (+10)

Hospitalized: 245

Deaths: 190

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,173 (+12)

Hospitalized: 172 (+1)

Deaths: 141 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,141 (+7)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,343 (-1)

Hospitalized: 103

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

