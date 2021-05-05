muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 report: 842 new cases, 21 more deaths

No new cases reported in Galax, Giles or Floyd Counties

Worldwide:
Infections: 155,083,713
Deaths: 3,243,722
Recoveries: 132,569,209

United States:
Infections: 33,275,007
Deaths: 592,410
Recoveries: 25,966,389

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 663,538 (+842)
Hospitalized: 28,688 (+52)
Deaths: 10,844 (+21)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 850
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,320 (+11)
Hospitalized: 180 (+1)
Deaths: 92

Radford:
Infections: 2,121 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,624(+10)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 70

Galax:
Infections: 1,159
Hospitalized: 95 (+1)
Deaths: 52 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,261
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,623 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 123
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,009 (+2)
Hospitalized: 171
Deaths: 76

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,392 (+10)
Hospitalized: 245
Deaths: 190

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,173 (+12)
Hospitalized: 172 (+1)  
Deaths: 141 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,141 (+7)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,343 (-1)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

