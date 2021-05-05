High school sports and rain don’t play well together

After two straight days of rainouts for afternoon sports at Floyd County High School, and other localities, the outlook Wednesday looks better with only a slight chance of wet stuff for a day of track, baseball and softball.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg shows rain going more to the northwest with less than 15% chance weather problems.

An outdoor track meet involving FCHS and other area schools is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The varsity baseball Buffaloes play James River at home, starting at 5:00 .m. and the junior varsity softball Lady Buffs play Giles and the boys Tennis team squares off against the Spartans, all at 5:00 p.m.

Road games Wednesday include JV baseball and varsity softball in Buchanan against James River and girls varstiy tennis in Pearisburg against Giles.

On Thursday, a girls varsity soccer match on the road against Glenvar is cancelled. Friday bring varsity softball back and JV baseball back to Floyd for games against Radford.

All games, of course, are subject to change if weather gets in the way.

Tennis match in 2019

