Va. COVID-19 cases up 856 with 17 deaths, including one each in Roanoke city and county

Worldwide:
Infections: 155,953,870
Deaths: 3,258,497
Recoveries: 133,420,364
United States:
Infections: 33,321,244
Deaths: 593,148
Recoveries: 26,035,314
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 664,394 (+856)
Hospitalized: 28,688 (+83)
Deaths: 10,844 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 851 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,326 (+6)
Hospitalized: 181 (+1)
Deaths: 92
Radford:
Infections: 2,122 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,630 (+6)
Hospitalized: 201 (+3)
Deaths: 70
Galax:
Infections: 1,161 (+3)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 52
Giles County:
Infections: 1,267 (+6)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 21
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,625 (+2)
Hospitalized: 123
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,015 (+6)
Hospitalized: 174 (+3)
Deaths: 76
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,410 (+18)
Hospitalized: 245
Deaths: 191 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,184 (+11)
Hospitalized: 174 (+2)
Deaths: 142 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,145 (+4)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,346 (+3)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)