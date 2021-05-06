Va. COVID-19 cases up 856 with 17 deaths, including one each in Roanoke city and county

Worldwide:

Infections: 155,953,870

Deaths: 3,258,497

Recoveries: 133,420,364

United States:

Infections: 33,321,244

Deaths: 593,148

Recoveries: 26,035,314

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 664,394 (+856)

Hospitalized: 28,688 (+83)

Deaths: 10,844 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 851 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,326 (+6)

Hospitalized: 181 (+1)

Deaths: 92

Radford:

Infections: 2,122 (+1)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,630 (+6)

Hospitalized: 201 (+3)

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,161 (+3)

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,267 (+6)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,625 (+2)

Hospitalized: 123

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,015 (+6)

Hospitalized: 174 (+3)

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,410 (+18)

Hospitalized: 245

Deaths: 191 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,184 (+11)

Hospitalized: 174 (+2)

Deaths: 142 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,145 (+4)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,346 (+3)

Hospitalized: 104 (+1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

