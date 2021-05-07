New Va. COVID-19 cases increase by 938

Worldwide:
Infections: 156,803,467
Deaths: 3,272,259
Recoveries: 134,197,422
United States:
Infections: 33,369,192
Deaths: 594,006
Recoveries: 26,105,411
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 665.332 (+938)
Hospitalized: 28,820 (+132)
Deaths: 10,874 (+30)
Floyd County:
Infections: 851
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,334 (+8)
Hospitalized: 182 (+1)
Deaths: 92
Radford:
Infections: 2,129 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,636 (+6)
Hospitalized: 201 (+3)
Deaths: 70
Galax:
Infections: 1,164 (+3)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 52
Giles County:
Infections: 1,270 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51 (+1)
Deaths: 21
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,626 (+1)
Hospitalized: 123
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,017 (+2)
Hospitalized: 175 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,414 (+4)
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)
Deaths: 192 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,198 (+14)
Hospitalized: 174
Deaths: 142
Salem:
Infections: 2,145
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,347 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)