New Va. COVID-19 cases increase by 938

Worldwide:

Infections: 156,803,467

Deaths: 3,272,259

Recoveries: 134,197,422

United States:

Infections: 33,369,192

Deaths: 594,006

Recoveries: 26,105,411

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 665.332 (+938)

Hospitalized: 28,820 (+132)

Deaths: 10,874 (+30)

Floyd County:

Infections: 851

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,334 (+8)

Hospitalized: 182 (+1)

Deaths: 92

Radford:

Infections: 2,129 (+7)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,636 (+6)

Hospitalized: 201 (+3)

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,164 (+3)

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,270 (+3)

Hospitalized: 51 (+1)

Deaths: 21

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,626 (+1)

Hospitalized: 123

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,017 (+2)

Hospitalized: 175 (+1)

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,414 (+4)

Hospitalized: 246 (+1)

Deaths: 192 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,198 (+14)

Hospitalized: 174

Deaths: 142

Salem:

Infections: 2,145

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,347 (+1)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

