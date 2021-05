Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity softball team scored four runs in the first inning in Friday’s match at home against Radford.

That was just the start. The Lady Buffs won 15-4, their second strong home game win in his young softball season.

It was also Senior Night for the team. More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Carly Thompson hits a strong line drive that brings two runs home.

It was Senior Night for Morgan Harris and three others.

