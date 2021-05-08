muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up 779 with 11 new deaths

Roanoke Valley up 38 infections, Montgomery by 13, Floyd County adds 1 new case and hospitalization

Worldwide:
Infections: 157,649
Deaths: 3,286,591
Recoveries: 135,121,083

United States:
Infections: 33,419,912
Deaths: 594,912
Recoveries: 26,324,757

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 666,111 (+779)
Hospitalized: 28,876 (+56)
Deaths: 10,885 (+11)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 852 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30 (+1)
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,344 (+10)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 92

Radford:
Infections: 2,132 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,641 (+5)
Hospitalized: 208 (+7)
Deaths: 70

Galax:
Infections: 1,168 (+4)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 52

Giles County:
Infections: 1,274 (+4)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,630 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 125 (+2)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,028 (+11)
Hospitalized: 176 (+1)
Deaths: 76

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,429 (+15)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,216 (+18)
Hospitalized: 176 (+2)  
Deaths: 143 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,150 (+5)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,347
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

